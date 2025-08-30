'Beloved' dog stolen with jeep near mart is safe and reunited with family

A cherished pet who was in a Toyota jeep when it was stolen near a mart is enjoying a very special reunion with his family in Co. Meath today (Saturday, August 30).

Kingscourt Mart was one of the many well-wishers celebrating the return of "Rusty" today, who had been in his owner's dark grey Toyota landcruiser jeep when it was stolen close to the mart earlier this week.

Rusty's owner, Barbara Dillon, told Agriland that the five year old collie was "safe, unharmed and glad to be home".

Gardaí today confirmed that they are investigating "the unauthorised taking of two vehicles that occurred in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan on Thursday afternoon, August 28, 2025".

The other vehicle is also understood to be a Toyota jeep.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information in relation to the incident in Co. Cavan to contact Bailieboro Garda station on 049 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

According to Meath County councillor, Paddy Meade, Rusty was found today near Kilmoon off the N2 between Slane and Ashbourne "hungry but in good health".

Cllr. Meade said he was delighted that Rusty has been relocated and was back with his family but he said the jeep is still missing and he told Agriland that it is important that both it and the people who are responsible for the theft are "tracked down".

Cllr. Meade said: "We're asking anyone out there with cameras - be it in Kingscourt, Nobber, Navan, Beauparc - up the N2 to please have a look at them. The dog and jeep were stolen around 1:00 on Thursday so if you're looking at cameras its after then.

"Today is a great day that the dog has been returned but there's an epidemic out there of jeeps being stolen. I look out my front window and I look at almost a third of the houses around here that have been robbed in the last five years and a number of jeeps taken.

"We need to catch the people that are doing this - we need to put an end to it. The guards are doing a great job investigating this but do they have enough resources and is there enough of them on the job?

"We need to catch the people involved, for too long this has been a blight on rural Ireland and especially in north Meath, in mid Louth, south Monaghan and Cavan - we're seeing it way too much."