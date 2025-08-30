Take a walk on the wild side with wildlife mini-kits from local libraries

Cork County Council has launched a new initiative through local branch libraries to provide wildlife mini-kits to people keen to delve into the world of local flora and fauna.

There are four distinct types of wildlife mini-kit available to borrow: bats, birds, bugs, and plants.

Every kit comes packed with essential equipment for wildfire investigators, such as bat detectors or binoculars, alongside resources such as field guides, educational books, and informative DVDs.

The kits are intended to provide all the tools needed to connect with the rich biodiversity of Co. Cork and become a citizen scientist.

They are suitable for both educating children on their local environment as well as for adults that want to learn more about the natural biodiversity available in their area.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, welcomed the wildlife mini-kit initiative.

She said: “By helping to empower local communities with the tools and knowledge to engage with nature, we can all play a vital role in understanding, restoring and safeguarding Cork’s remarkable biodiversity for generations to come."

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell, said the initiative underscores the council’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, evident in the objectives of its current Climate Action Plan 2024-2029.

She added that the provision of the mini-kits will also support the invaluable contributions communities make in celebrating and protecting their natural environment.

With a limited number of mini-kits in the initial phase and expected strong demand, requests for the kits must be emailed to [email protected].

Applicants will be notified when the kit is ready for collection at their designated branch.