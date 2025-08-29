What should be on Heydon's to-do list for the next Dáil term?

There has been no sitting of Dáil Éireann since it adjourned on Thursday, July 16, and it is not set to return until Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

In the mean time, the issues that need to be addressed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have been building.

The leaders of Ireland's farmers organisations have told Agriland the issues that they believe should be top of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon's 'to-do list' when the Dáil reconvenes.

Minister Heydon met with the farmers organisations this week (August 25), where a number of issues were discussed.

The president of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), Francie Gorman told Agriland: "It's not just one priority, to be fair. The derogation is the most eminent piece of work that has to be done, to get our ducks in a row and to secure the derogation. Obviously the budget is very important as well, and the current negotiations on the next CAP reform.

"The issues that we were raised with him (this week) were derogation, CAP, TB, Mercosur and the budget. They were the big issues for discussion, and that fed into the cost of doing business and regulation at farm level."

"There's a lot from labour costs to the planning regulations that possibly are coming in, and they're going to have great costs at farm level, and yet, it just seems there's more and more coming, it's relentless," the IFA president added.

However, it is clear that Gorman believes securing the nitrates derogation is a major priority.

"What farmers have done over the last 18 months in improving water quality, the nitrates in our waters are at the lowest level since 2016. We've done what was asked of us at farm level and we need to continue to do more," Gorman said.

"The next step for our department is to put a nitrate section plan in place that's going to satisfy them in Europe, but ensures that farmers within the derogation can stay in it."

The president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Dennis Drennan also told Agriland that the nitrates derogation should be the minister's main priority.

He said: "If we didn’t have big milk price and beef prices the mood wouldn’t be good. Milk prices are coming under a bit of pressure, but derogation is massive for all dairy farmers because the availability of land is going to come under serious pressure, it’s under pressure as it is.

"He will be a busy man, simple as that."

"The EU Commission has moved the goalposts while the ball was in mid-air. The habitats directive coming under control of it is very vague, farmers have worked tirelessly to improve water quality," Drennan added.

Meanwhile, the president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA), Sean McNamara is concerned about the Mercosur trade agreement.

He said: "The number one thing on the to do list is Mercosur, I want to see it blocked, that’s the big thing. He’s going to have to put pressure on the EU to try and stop it.

"Irish farmers have full traceability, why should farmers have to abide by all the rules and regulations when (other countries) can get into the European market with no regulations?

"I’d be hoping that the minister would be better than the last Minister for Agriculture, he seems to be a man you can talk to, so far. We won’t know what will happen, but you’d be hoping that you can talk to him," McNamara added.

Incoming president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), Phelim Brady also has concerns about international trade, and what impact it will have on the farming community.

He said: "Obviously, the new CAP is going to be a major issue that’s going to confront the minister. Ireland will be holding the EU presidency for the second half of 2026. The proposals around the funding, where there will be one single stream, that needs to be looked at.

"From the INHFA’s perspective, the supports for sheep and suckler farmers, that’s a critical element of farming activity in upland areas, it needs to be looked at," Brady added.

Finally, the president of Macra, Josephine O'Neill outlined that generational renewal and succession should be a priority for Minister Heydon.

She said: "Generational renewal is one of the main priorities for Macra. Succession has been something that we as an organization have been calling on for years. So yes, whenever (Minister Heydon) gets back in the office, succession and generational renewal is what we would be asking for priority to be given to.

"We are calling, still, for the publication of the report from the commission on generational renewal."

"We have no idea yet when it might come out. We have highlighted our disappointment that it is yet to be released. With budget 2026 looming, its looking less and less likely that any of the actions in that report will be included in the budget," O'Neill added.