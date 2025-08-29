Video: Welsh fire crews rescue sheep stranded for a week on island

This week, firefighters from Brecon Fire Station in Wales responded to a sheep that had been stranded on an island in the middle of a pond for a week.

At 9:46a.m on Monday, August 25, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Brecon Fire Station was called to an incident near Capel Isaf in Brecon.

The crew responded following reports of a sheep that had been stranded on an island in the middle of a pond for a week.

The pond was surrounded by water and very deep, boggy ground. Due to the boggy ground and its associated risks, it was decided that no crew members would enter the water.

The crew formulated a plan to coax the sheep onto the inflatable wading sled with some sheep feed on it.

On the first attempt, the sled didn’t get close enough to the sheep, so crew members readjusted equipment and managed to push the sled closer to the sheep and it eventually got onto the sled.

The sled was then gently pulled back towards crew members.

The crew utilised the inflatable wading sled, lines, chimney rods and a telescopic reach pole which highlights their quick thinking and improvisation skills, as well as excellent communication skills to bring the sheep back to safety.

Station manager Simon Prince said: "On the first attempt, we didn’t get quite close enough and although the sheep showed interest it quickly went out of its depth to step onto the sled.

"We readjusted our equipment and managed to push the sled further towards the sheep and eventually it got onto the sled, and we gently dragged the sled with the sheep back to hard standing and back into the field.

"This highlighted great communication and teamwork and improvisation of equipment minimising any risk to the crew."

Meanwhile, Welsh fire crews also responded to a grass fire across approximately 2ha of gorse, ferns, trees and grassland on Monday (August 25).

Crews utilised two main jets, one hose reel jet and wildfire blowers and beaters to extinguish the fire. After extinguishing the fire, crews continued to dampen down at the scene.

Crews left the scene at 7:35p.m.