Updated Fendt 1000 series launched at US farm event

The Fendt 1000 series are the big brothers of the Fendt range - these are the models that reach up to 500hp and beyond.

These are highly capable tractors and Fendt claims they are the largest machines built to the standard tractor format, although a long way from the humble Ferguson that established it.

The company has just introduced the 4th generation of these models at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois.

According to Fendt, the most striking feature of this updated range is the new styling which, it claims, lends the tractors a commanding look that stands out in the field.

The reworked series will be available in four models – 1040, 1044, 1048 and 1052 – ranging from 426hp up to 550hp for the heavier field and transport work.

The engines and transmissions of the Fendt 1000 series are mapped to provide the required torque at the lowest rpm

All the new models come with the latest six cylinder 12.4L MAN engine equipped with the Fendt iD low-speed concept as standard.

This increases torque at lower revs, boosting fuel efficiency in doing so due to reduced internal engine friction and cylinder air pump wear.

A road speed of 31mph is possible at just 1,450rpm

Maximum engine speed is 1,700 revs per minute (rpm) yet the system works from idle, which is set at 650rpm. A road speed of 31mph is attainable at 1,450rpm.

Fendt's DynamicPerformance system is also incorporated - this boosts horsepower above the rated figure to supply secondary power consumers such as air conditioning and hydraulic pumps, rather than the power take-off (PTO), which is the case with other engine boost systems.

Fendt tractors have a reputation for fuel economy and they further pursue this with the concentric air system (CAS) cooling concept.

The CAS cooling arrangement is said to require 40% less power than those on equivalent tractors

Each component of the cooling package can control the cooling system individually as needed, enhancing overall efficiency.

It is also narrow in width, allowing for a high steering angle, making it a key factor in the manoeuvrability of the Fendt 1000 Vario series.

Digital technology includes the option of PTx OutRun, the grain cart, and tillage automation concept, which calls up and controls grain carts from the combine.