Commission makes proposals that pave way for tariff implementation

The European Commission has today (August 28) put forward two proposals that pave the way for the implementation of the EU - US joint statement.

These proposals are the first steps in the implementation and ensure tariff relief by the US for the vital EU automotive sector, starting retroactively from August 1, 2025.

According to the EU Commission, the steps contribute to restoring stability and predictability in EU - US trade and investment relations, to the benefit of business, workers, and citizens on both sides of the Atlantic.

The first act concerns a proposal to eliminate tariffs on US industrial goods, and provide preferential market access for a range of US seafood and non-sensitive agricultural goods.

The second act proposes to prolong the tariff-free treatment of lobster, now including processed lobster.

The commission said that it will continue to engage with the US to lower tariffs, including in the context of negotiations on a future EU - US agreement on reciprocal, fair, and balanced trade.

Its proposals constitute the necessary legislative step to enact the EU's tariff reductions set forth in Section 1 of the EU-US Joint Statement.

The parliament and Council will now have to approve the two proposals under the ordinary legislative procedure before the EU's tariff reductions can enter into force.

The EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic said: "The EU - US deal goes beyond a step toward stability.

"It lays the groundwork for closer cooperation on shared challenges, turning common goals – such as those related to steel – into real results. It is in our mutual interest that both sides honour their commitments and ensure full implementation of the agreement.

"I particularly welcome the reduction of tariffs on cars and car parts to 15%, effective August 1, which will help our automotive industry stay competitive on the global stage," Commissioner Sefcovic added.