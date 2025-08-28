FCI warns against introduction of tractor driving test

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors (FCI) has said that plans to introduce a tractor driving test is "not a suitable response to safety issues".

As part of the government's road safety strategy, the RSA is required to "consider the introduction of a mandatory training programme and a driving test for new category W only learner permit applicants".

According to the RSA, category W vehicles are work vehicles and tractors with a maximum design speed of 40 km/h, that are constructed primarily for work other than for the carriage of goods or burdens by road.

In June, the RSA confirmed to Agriland that it is considering a driving test for working vehicles, along with a training programme.

While the authority is yet to publish any details on this matter, the FCI claimed that it could become effective from 2027.

The FCI, which represents over 1,500 agricultural and forestry contractors, highlighted that the RSA website now includes details of a category W driving test.

The RSA website states that “the category W (work vehicles and tractors) driving test takes about 60 minutes and is conducted at an appropriate location where test manoeuvres can be safely undertaken".

“The driving test checks your knowledge of the rules of the road and your ability to drive competently and safely in accordance with those rules and with regard for other road users.

"It's a combination of questions to test your knowledge and a practical test of your driving skills and awareness," the website adds.

The RSA website outlines that a person must be at least 16 years-of-age when applying for a learner permit.

They will firstly undertake a computer-based work vehicles and tractors theory test to check their knowledge of the rules of the road, risk perception, eco-driving, hazard awareness and safe driving behaviour.

Once the theory test has been passed a theory test certificate is issued which allows the holder to obtain a learner permit.

The learner permit allows a person to drive on all public roads, except motorways for the purposes of learning to drive.

"You must hold a first learner permit for at least six months before you can take the driving test. This is to give you enough time to practice safe driving," the RSA website states.

Ann Gleeson Hanrahan, managing director of FCI, voiced concerned over the "lack of transparency or stakeholder discussion" on the "best approach" to acquire a category W licence.

"The recent proposal by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to introduce a driving test for tractors is not a suitable or effective response to the challenges of machinery safety in agriculture.

"What is most concerning is the lack of consultation with stakeholders from land based farm contracting and farmer representation before such measures are considered.

"Tractors are not standard road vehicles, they are agricultural machines, often operating offroad for the majority of their working time.

"They are used not only in food production, but also play a key role in environmental practices, including biodiversity maintenance, soil management, slurry spreading, reseeding, and sustainable land use," she said.

According to the FCI, tractors "comprise a very small percentage of road fatalities and serious injuries".

"Rather than implementing a conventional driving test, which is more appropriate for road vehicles, we believe the focus should be on a practical, skills-based training programme, tailored to the realities of modern agricultural work.

"This would more effectively enhance safety while also recognising the broader responsibilities of machinery operators in rural Ireland," Hanrahan said.

The FCI said it is seeking a discussion with the RSA and relevant stakeholders on this matter.

Agriland has contacted the RSA for comment.