AHDB: English red meat sector contributed £5.5 billion to economy

The English red meat sector delivered around £5.5 billion in gross value added to the UK economy in 2023, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

A report from the AHDB which delves into the economic evaluation of England's red meat supply chain, estimates that in 2023, the sector generated an output value of £20.5 billion, and supported employment equivalent to 120,000 full-time roles.

According to the ADHB, this created around £2.5 billion in labour income.

In addition to its economic contribution, English red meat production delivers environmental and social benefits- from managing landscapes and supporting biodiversity to sustaining rural communities.

AHDB lead analyst, Hannah Clarke said: "These figures demonstrate that English beef, lamb and pork production is not just about food – it is a cornerstone of the rural economy, a provider of livelihoods, and a contributor to the public goods that benefit us all.

"Alongside its economic strength, the sector plays a vital role in environmental stewardship and animal welfare,” Clarke added.

The data highlights how the sector’s reach extends beyond farms and processors, sustaining thousands of associated businesses across logistics, retail, foodservice, and veterinary services.

With continued focus on sustainability, productivity, and consumer engagement, the AHDB said that the red meat industry is "well-positioned" to maintain its economic impact, while meeting evolving societal expectations.

A separate AHDB report shows that UK dairy exports to Ireland increased by 7% to 251,000t in quarter two (Q2) of 2025.

The reports highlights that total export volumes of dairy products, as well as value, from the UK rose in Q2.

Exports of dairy products to the EU increased by 21,100t, reaching a total volume of 370,400t, while exports to non-EU nations increased by 12,000t.

Milk and cream exports rose by 20,200t (9.4%), the highest volume of exports seen in the last three years.

Cheese exports also experienced a five year high as it increased by 2,700t (5.4%).