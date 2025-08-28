FSAI confirms food recalls for various cheese products

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed the recall of batches of cheese due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The recall applies The Toons Bridge Dairy Ricotta and Buffalo Ricotta Cheeses.

The affected batch of The Toons Bridge Dairy Ricotta, in 200g and 1kg packs, have the following used by dates: 28/08/2025, 29/08/2025, 30/08/2025, 31/08/2025, 01/09/2025, 04/09/2025 and. 05/09/2025.

The Toons Bridge Dairy Buffalo Ricotta which has been recalled also comes in 200g and 1kg packs with these used by dates: 28/08/2025, 29/08/2025, 30/08/2025, 01/09/2025, 04/09/2025 and 05/09/2025.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Consumers are being advised not to eat the implicated batches.

According to the FSAI, the symptoms of listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.

The authority said that there is currently no evidence that this food recall is linked with the listeriosis outbreak related to ready-to-heat meals or the recall of spinach and mixed leaves products.

Separately, the FSAI has recalled a batch of Gillot cru Petit Camembert due to possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC)

The implicated batch of the French cheese comes in a 150g pack size with a best before date of August 26, 2025.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display notices at point-of-sale. Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

The FSAI said that Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), also known as verocytotoxigenic E. coli (VTEC), are a specific group of E. coli.

While most E. coli are harmless and live in the intestines of healthy humans, STEC produce a powerful toxin which can cause severe illness.

Symptoms include abdominal cramps and diarrhoea which is sometimes bloody. Usually there is little or no fever, and patients recover within 5 to 10 days.

However, in some people, particularly children under 5 years of age and the elderly, the infection can cause a complication called haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), in which the red blood cells are destroyed and the kidneys can stop working properly.

The time between the initial infection and the first symptoms appearing is typically between 3 and 4 days but can range between 1 and 8 days.