Further sightings of Asian hornet in Ireland confirmed

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has confirmed that there has been further sightings of the Asian hornet in Ireland.

It comes after one individual of the species was identified earlier this month.

The Asian hornet poses a significant threat to biodiversity in Ireland, as even a single nest can devastate honeybee populations.

The earlier sighting triggered a government-led response with the establishment of a new taskforce, with surveying and monitoring being carried out.

Now, the department has confirmed additional sightings, and said that, as a result, the survey and monitoring team has intensified its efforts.

The location of the sightings and the nature of monitoring activities are not being disclosed for operational purposes.

The Asian Hornet Management Group, which was established in response to the initial sighting, has consulted with experts from the UK and is monitoring the situation closely, the department said.

The department renewed its warning that, although the Asian hornet is not generally aggressive, it may sting if provoked.

Members of the public are therefore advised not to approach or attempt to capture a suspected individual but instead to report any suspected sightings through the National Biodiversity Data Centre's reporting portal.

If possible, anyone seeking to report a sighting of the Asian hornet should try to take a photo of it and include it when reporting the sighting.

A photograph was included when the initial sighting was reported, which was confirmed as an Asian hornet by entomologists at both the National Museum of Ireland and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), triggering a rapid response protocol.

A survey team was deployed and extensive monitoring and surveying conducted. No evidence of a hornet nest or any other hornet activity was initially observed. However, subsequent surveillance led to the trapping of an Asian hornet on August 12.

The survey team has engaged with businesses, local communities and stakeholders in the area of the first sighting to raise awareness on how to identify the Asian hornet. Beekeeping associations have been briefed and are "playing their part", the department said.