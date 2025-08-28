Munster Angus Breeders forms new company limited by guarantee

The regional-based cattle breeding group 'Munster Angus Breeders' has recently established a new Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG).

The group set up the CLG earlier this month (August, 2025). The group confirmed to Agriland that it is independent of both breed societies.

The group says its objectives "will continue to be:

"Breeder-only Angus Sales across both herdbooks;

"Collaborate with like-minded organisations to host breeder events."

The group has also confirmed it "will not look to form a herd book".

A statement from the Munster Angus Breeders issued to Agriland confirming the formation of the CLG said: "A new chapter has begun for Angus cattle enthusiasts with the launch of Munster Angus Breeders CLG, a dedicated organisation committed to advancing Angus cattle sales and breeder-focused events.

"Established as a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG), Munster Angus Breeders was founded to preserve and expand the tradition of Angus breeder sales which today are held at Kilmallock and Corrin Marts.

"Driven by the need for a transparent, inclusive (both societies), regionally focused organisation, a committed group of breeders and stakeholders came together to promote premium breeder sales -where buyers can trust the source and quality of cattle that meet strict sale standards.

"Munster Angus Breeders CLG will operate with a clear and purposeful mission:

"To support and promote Angus cattle sales run by Munster Angus Breeders;

"To collaborate with like-minded organisations in hosting breeder focused events that showcase and strengthen Angus genetics;

"To uphold principles of transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in all operations."

The group describes itself as "a go-to Angus breeders group for sales we organise in Munster."

"Our focus is on integrity, community, and excellence in Angus cattle. We look forward to building a strong future together.”

Further details regarding upcoming events, membership opportunities, and sales schedules will be announced in the coming weeks and months, according to the group.