Almost 9% of EU population unable to afford 'proper meal' in 2024

In 2024, 8.5% of the EU population were unable to afford a meal containing meat, fish or a vegetarian equivalent every second day, according to Eurostat.

This is one percentage point lower than in 2023, which was 9.5%.

According to Eurostat, the percentage point was significantly higher for people at risk of poverty, at 19.5% than for people not at risk of poverty, at 6.4%.

At the national level, the highest share of people at risk of poverty unable to afford a proper meal was recorded in Slovakia with 39.8%. This was followed by Bulgaria at 37.7%, and Hungary at 37.3%.

On the other hand, the lowest share was recorded in Cyprus at 3.5%.

Data recorded by Eurostat revealed that Ireland's share was 5.1%.

Separately, in 2024, the EU harvested 62.2 million tonnes of fresh vegetables (including melons), marking a 6% increase from 58.8 million tonnes harvested in 2023, according to Eurostat.

Data released by Eurostat revealed that Spain, at 14.8 million tonnes; Italy, 13.9 million tonnes; and France, 5.8 million tonnes, were the EU's top producers of fresh vegetables, together accounting for 55% of the total harvest.

In 2024, the EU’s harvest production of several key vegetables increased compared to 2023.

Tomato production was 5% higher at 16.8 million tonnes, carrot production was 6% higher at 4.7 million tonnes, and onion production was 11% higher at 7.0 million tonnes.

Among EU countries, Italy was the biggest producer of tomatoes in 2024, accounting for 36% of the EU’s total tomato harvest, followed by Spain at 27%, and Portugal at 10%.

The top carrot producers in the EU were Germany with 18% of the total, while France had 14%, and Poland 12%.

The Netherlands was the EU’s leading onion producer in 2024, accounting for about one quarter, 26%, of the EU’s harvested onions. Meanwhile, Spain produced 20% and Germany produced 12%.