INHFA holds 'very constructive' meeting with Harris and Heydon

The Irish Natura and Hill Famers' Association (INHFA) has had what it called a "very constructive meeting" with Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy and vice-president John Joe Fitzgerald attended the meeting - which took place at government buildings - on behalf of the farm organisation.

The INHFA said that many issues were covered in the meeting.

One of these was the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) after 2027 and its implications for the survival of the family farm, with Roddy calling for "commitments from government to make up any shortfall in the new CAP budget and ensure Irish farmers can maintain and hopefully improve on the existing levels of support".

On the Mercosur Trade Deal, the INHFA said it would have "devastating effects" on Irish suckler beef.

Fitzgerald claimed that the European Commission "seems hell bent on getting a deal at any cost".

The meeting also touched on land designations and a ruling from the European Court of Justice in 2023, which found that Ireland failed to designate Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) for important or endangered animal or plant species.

Roddy called for clarity on how the habitats directive will be tied to the nitrates derogation, as well as for legal clarity for farmers on designated lands in relation to the 2023 European Court of Justice ruling.

On the Nature Restoration Law and its implications on farming and rural communities, the INHFA highlighted the "mirror measures" included in the law and how these could be used by non-EU countries to undermine beef and other food produced on drained peatland.

The meeting also addressed rural housing, with the INHFA claiming that the issue is forcing farm family members to emigrate and not to return as they "cannot afford to build a house in rural Ireland anymore" and questioned "if we are the last generation of farmers that can afford to build a house on our farms?"

The final issue highlighted by the INHFA was dog control, with the farm organisation calling for "strong action from government to address what is a growing concern with all farmers and especially those on the hill".

The INHFA president and vice-president presented ministers Harris and Heydon with a petition and "book of evidence" on livestock worrying.

Fitzgerald commented: "While the meeting was quite constructive we do need to see action on the points covered and also progress on additional points made in our budget submission."