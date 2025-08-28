Find out about a Co. Cork farmer's winning approach with Dairygold and AgNav

Co. Cork dairy farmer Pat O'Driscoll shares with us how he is using AgNav on his family dairy farm in Coppeen, Co. Cork, and why the support of his Dairygold Milk Quality adviser, Denis Guiry and his Dairygold sustainability adviser, Jeremiah Hurley has been hugely important, in conjunction with Anthony Dineen, his Teagasc Signpost Climate Adviser.

This year, Dairygold introduced one-to-one AgNav training for their farm suppliers, as part of the Grassroots Sustainability Programme.

Farmers can use AgNav to develop farm-specific sustainability action plans to reduce on-farm emissions and improve water quality.

Pat is milking 120 Holstein Friesian cows with the help of his wife and children, and his cows are producing over 600kg of milk solids through efficient breeding, grassland management, and effective nutrient management.

Dairygold milk quality adviser in the mid-Cork region, Denis Guiry, has outlined how his role involves the promotion of the Dairygold Grassroots Sustainability Programme.

Denis explained that there are various elements to the Grassroots Sustainability Programme, with one of the new measures added in 2025 being the AgNav one-to-one consultation.

"Suppliers are asked to come in and meet their Teagasc [Signpost Climate] adviser who go through the maps of the farms, outlining the areas in the farm prone to nitrate or phosphate losses," Denis detailed.

He highlighted that a nutrient balance number, specific to the farm, is determined by the difference between the nutrients coming into the farm, in the form of feed or fertiliser, and what is leaving the farm in the form of milk sales and livestock.

According to Denis, farmers can find the figure easily on the AgNav platform, and advised that "this is an important metric in determining water quality".

Meanwhile Dairygold sustainability adviser, Jeremiah Hurley, also described how his role involves going out to specifically support farmers to take actions to promote water quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Dairy farmer Pat O'Driscoll and Dairygold Sustainability Adviser Jeremiah Hurley

Jeremiah said it is important to bear in mind that the nutrient balance figure can be a measurement of success for the farm and can also help farmers to grow grass more sustainably and improve overall farm efficiency.

"Some farmers are doing a great job and if the figure is high, then we assess the system and pick out actions that may drive this [nutrient balance] figure down," he said.

Jeremiah noted that management practices such as monitoring and correcting soil fertility were a "gateway to success in terms of profitability and water quality".

Pat O'Driscoll is a member of the Upper Lee Valley farm discussion group, and through his involvement in the group, he has been paying a lot of attention to breeding and the Economic Breeding Index (EBI).

His discussion group also has a strong focus on the efficient use of fertiliser and slurry.

According to Pat, thanks to the input of his Teagasc and Dairygold advisers, he now knows "where to go with slurry in springtime and where to stay up in drier ground".

"I also know to hold off in the lower lying areas until there is proper grass growth so that there will be no leaching into local streams," he added.

As a result of tailored on-farm advice to suit the farm landscape and flow pathways, Pat can confidently apply slurry and fertiliser in the most cost-effective manner.

This means that he can not only benefit from efficient uptake of nutrients driving grass growth but he can also actively protect local water quality.

Pat said: "Water quality has improved in Ireland and I hope it stays that way going forward - we have to mind what we have because we produce value products."

"Farmers are very proud of our grass-fed product.

"Water quality is a very important factor in that - we're doing all we can for the environment, and I believe we will be recognised all over the world for what we are doing for the environment and climate change".

AgNav is available to all beef, dairy, and tillage farmers through the AgNav website (www.agnav.ie).

Additionally, all beef, dairy, and tillage farmers can sign up for the free Teagasc Signpost Advisory Programme for support and guidance on using and implementing AgNav.

Beef and dairy farmers can also join through an affiliated processor sustainability scheme.