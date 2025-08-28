New CSO figures 'glaring sign' farmers cutting stock amid low expectations - ICSA

New Central Statistics Office (CSO) livestock slaughtering figures which show a sharp fall in cattle and sheep throughput are "alarming" a farm organisation has warned today (Thursday, August 28).

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) Beef Committee chair, John Cleary and Sheep Committee chair, Willie Shaw have voiced their concerns about the latest CSO livestock slaughtering figures.

Both committee chairs say the numbers are "alarming" and underline just how "serious" the situation is for drystock farmers.

Agriland today reported that cattle slaughterings fell by 24.5% to 119,000 head last month when compared with figures for July 2024, according to the latest CSO figures.

In response to these CSO figures, ICSA Beef chair, John Cleary, said: "The CSO is now showing a 24.5% collapse in cattle slaughterings in July alone, compared with the same month last year - equivalent to roughly one week’s kill.

"While year-to-date throughput is down 4.5%, this single-month drop is far from a normal fluctuation - it is a glaring sign that farmers are cutting stock at an unprecedented rate.

"We are now living the consequences of a policy environment that has stripped confidence out of the beef sector."

ICSA Sheep Chair, Willie Shaw highlighted that the figures on sheep slaughterings are equally worrying.

He said: "The CSO is showing a 16.3% collapse in sheep supplies in the first seven months of 2025, and over 20% down in July alone.

"Yet even with supplies this tight, processors are continuing to hammer prices. Sheep farmers rightly feel aggrieved, and it’s no wonder so many are leaving the sector.

"These figures are not just statistics - they are a warning siren. Unless policymakers move quickly to restore confidence, we will see entire sectors hollowed out.”

Shaw also stressed that the collapse in numbers will have ramifications for generational renewal in the agricultural sector.

"The Commission on Generational Renewal has completed its work, and we are awaiting publication of its report.

"But the harsh reality is that at this rate there may be nothing left to renew. Young farmers will not step into sectors that are being dismantled before their eyes.

"Unless action is taken now, the next generation will simply walk away.

"The survival of family farms now hangs in the balance", he said.