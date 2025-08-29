Weekend weather: Unsettled with cooler temperatures and rain

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today, some of which will be heavy.

The showers will be most frequent in the north and west with the best of the sunny spells in the east and south-east.

Highest temperatures will range from 15°C to 20° in moderate westerly winds, fresher for Atlantic and northern coasts.

It will be largely dry with clear spells and isolated showers early tonight.

Cloud will build from the south-west later, extending over much of the country by morning as outbreaks of rain and drizzle move in over much of Munster and parts of Connacht.

Lowest temperatures of 9° to 13° are expected with light, occasionally moderate, westerly winds, gradually backing southerly and freshening in the south-west by morning.

Looking ahead at the weekend weather forecast, it will turn wet and breezy or rather windy tomorrow, Saturday with rain becoming widespread through the morning, heavy at times with localised flooding possible and accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

The winds will veer south-westerly and increase near gale force or gale force at times along Atlantic coasts as a clearance to sunny spells and blustery showers follow from the west through the afternoon.

However, it will stay mostly cloudy in the north-west with longer spells of rain possible bringing further chances of localised flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 16° to 21°.

Saturday night will be breezy with spells of rain, heavy at times in the north and west with the chance of localised flooding.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 14° are expected.

Fresh to strong and gusty south-westerly winds, strong for Atlantic coasts, will ease mostly moderate to fresh and gusty by morning.

Sunday will be a breezy day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Scattered showers will move eastwards over the country, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms possible and with longer spells of rain in the north-west.

The best of the dry and sunny intervals will be in the east and south-east. Highest temperatures will range from 14° to 19° with fresh and gusty south or south-west winds, moderating during the evening.

On Sunday night, there is expected to be variable cloud with showers or longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 14° are expected in moderate to fresh west or south-west winds, strong along Atlantic coasts.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will see some sunny spells and widespread showers for much of the day, heavy or possible thundery at times.

The showers will ease during the evening and will become mostly confined to the western half of the country.

Highest temperatures will range from 15° to 18° or 19° in moderate to fresh west or south-west winds, strong along Atlantic coasts.

On Tuesday, there will be spells of sunshine with scattered showers, not as heavy or as widespread as preceding days.

However, it may turn cloudy in parts of Munster and south Leinster with the chance of rain clipping southern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 15° to 18° in light to moderate west or south-west winds.

Looking further ahead, there is a good deal of uncertainty in the details but indications are that the weather will continue unsettled with further spells of rain and showers.

Drying conditions will generally be poor over the coming week with a mix of showers and longer spells of rain forecast.

Spraying opportunities will be limited due to frequent showers or longer spells of rain, combined with blustery winds.

Currently, most soils are dry and trafficable. They are driest in the south and south-east where soil moisture deficits (SMDs) are up to 58mm with restrictions to growth in these areas.

Due to unsettled weather, SMDs are forecast to increase over the next seven days.

Moderately and poorly drained soils will become saturated or waterlogged in the south-west, west, north-west and midlands. Soils will remain drier in other areas, with SMDs ranging between +20mm and +50mm.

A blight advisory is in effect since Thursday afternoon (August 28) until Friday (August 29) evening.

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will affect the west and north of the country.