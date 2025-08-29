Over half of weanling bulls going to overseas buyers at some sales

Marts in key suckler-bred weanling producing regions of Ireland have seen over half the weanling bulls being purchased for overseas markets in cases over recent weeks.

Mart managers have told Agriland that in the past, around 20% or a little over one in five weanling bulls would be purchased by exporters.

However, this autumn, that figure is rising to as high as 60% or three in five of the weanling bulls in some mart sales.

These exporters are predominantly interested in continental-bred weanlings, predominantly bulls, with plenty of muscle, and are paying premium prices to secure these at marts countrywide this autumn.

Earlier this week, Gortatlea Mart manager Maurice Brosnan told Agriland "about 50% of the weanlings" were purchased by export buyers at the sale there last week.

At the weanling sale in Balla Mart, Co. Mayo on Tuesday, August 26, "near 60% of the weanling bulls were bought by the export buyers", according to mart manager Michael Nolan.

He said the mart is hosting a weanling show and sale on Tuesday, September 9, with plenty of double-muscle calves expected and added the percentage of these weanling bulls sold to exporters at this sale could even be higher than 60%.

Commenting on the trade at the most recent weanling sale at Balla Mart, the mart manager said: "The bulls suitable for export were well up averaging 6.35/kg.

"A total of 20 lots in the most recent sale made over €3,000 and most calves made over €2,000/head unless they were very plain - and even some of these managed it."

Weanling bulls in the 200-350kg weight bracket averaged €6.33/kg, up 50c/kg on the previous sale, with the tops making from €6.50-€8.50/kg.

Bull weanlings weighing from 350-450kg averaged €5.80/kg and the heavier bulls weighing over 450kg averaged €5.77/kg at the most recent sale.

A 535kg Belgian Blue bull made €3,480 or €6.50/kg for export, and another 495kg Limousin bull made €3,320 or €6.71/kg.

A lighter 220kg Charolais weanling bull made €2,000 or €9.09/kg bought by a farmer.

Some of the top weanling bull prices at Balla Mart:

345kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €2,940 or €8.52/kg;

360kg Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €2,600 or €7.22/kg;

450kg Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €2,980 or €6.62/kg;

475kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €3,260 or €6.86/kg;

535kg Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €3,480 or €6.50/kg.

A 13-month old Charolais-cross bull weighing 475kg made €3,260 or €6.86/kg going for export to The Netherlands.

At the weanling heifer ring, the mart manager said: "Farmers were very active buying stock for feeding or potential breeders".

Lighter store heifers weighing from 200-350kg averaged €5.98/kg. The heifers weighing from 350-450kg averaged €5.52/kg, with heifers weighing over 450kg averaging €4.90/kg.

Some of the top prices in the weanling heifer sale at Balla Mart:

305kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €2,200 or €7.21/kg;

330kg Charolais heifer sold for €2,330 or €7.06/kg;

420kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €2,820 or €6.71/kg;

610kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €3,120 or €5.11/kg.

A Belgian Blue heifer weighing 610kg sold for €3,120 or €5.11/kg to a buyer in Northern Ireland for future breeding.