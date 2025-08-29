Lough Carra group claims lake is 'bucking trend of failing lakes'

The Lough Carra Catchment Association (LCCA) has said that Lough Carra, Co. Mayo is "bucking the trend of Ireland's failing lakes".

The LCCA founded the EU-funded Lough Carra LIFE project. As a result, the LCCA said that the lake has halted its environmental deterioration.

Famed for its turquoise waters, unique marl crust, and rare biodiversity, Lough Carra has long faced nutrient pollution and land-use pressures, but unlike many Irish lakes, its future is actively defended by a determined local community.

The LCCA's Dr. Cillian Roden said: "There are many lakes in Ireland threatened by nutrient enrichment. What makes Lough Carra special is that its fate is watched over by a determined body of residents.

"While most lakes are protected by an alphabet soup of agencies with divided mandates, Carra is guarded by a single-minded community-based organisation that reminds government of its obligations and initiates scientific research and awareness programmes.

"In short, Lough Carra is protected by people who are deeply committed, unlike most Irish lakes, which are left orphaned between competing agencies," Dr. Roden added.

The five-year Lough Carra LIFE project, founded by the LCCA, combines a result-based agri-environmental scheme which is operating at full capacity, habitat restoration, and scientific monitoring.

Together with ongoing community and farmer engagement, it shows how locally driven action can deliver measurable results.

Separately, the pressure is building on Northern Ireland Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, to deliver a farmer-friendly Nitrates Action Plan (NAP) for the region.

And this pressure is expected to increase further once the Stormont institutions resume.

One of the first decisions that Minister Muir will be centrally involved in will be that of appointing an independent chair of the new NAP stakeholder forum.

The forum is due to meet in the very near future with the results of its deliberations to be put out for consultation.