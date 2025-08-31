Results: Angus bull calf championships at Moate Show

The Irish Angus Dunleavy Meats Bull Calf Championships and Youth Development Programme (YDP) Young Stockperson of the Year was hosted at Moate Show, Co. Westmeath, on Sunday, August 24.

Open to Irish Angus Cattle Society members, the three bull classes saw almost 60 bulls entered and almost 50 exhibited on the day.

Tasked with judging the line-up was Co. Kilkenny man Seamus Neary.

First prize in each of the three bull classes was €1,500 with €700 for second, €300 for third, €200 for fourth, €150 for fifth, and €100 appearance money for each bull exhibited at the show.

Class A was open to bull calves born between February and April 2025 and the red rosette in this class went to Ardivahan Buster, owned by Michael Kenny from Walshestown, Co. Westmeath.

This bull was sired by Liscahill Lord Henry T510 and his dam is Millbawn Venus.

Class A Champion Ardivahan Buster bred by Michael Kenny, Walshestown, Co. Westmeath. Pictured l-r: Gerard Kilgallon (president), Seamus Neary (judge), Shane and Michael Kenny, Patrick Walsh (Dunleavy Meats)

Reserve Champion in this class went to Steil Bed Head, owned by Cathal and JJ McCormack from Tulsk, Co. Roscommon.

This sire of this bull is Rawburn E Type W176 and the dam is Steil T Ella 435.

Class B was open to bull calves born from November 2024 to January 2025 and it was Clooncarne Atticus owned by Thomas Mulligan from Dromod, Co. Leitrim that took first here.

The sire of this bull is HW Farghal T516 and the dam is Currycramp Miley.

Class B Champion Clooncarne Atticus bred by Thomas Mulligan from Dromod, Co. Leitrim. Pictured: Gearoid Mulligan

Reserve Champion in this class was awarded to Coneyisland Baron E.T., owned by Niall and Brendan Regan from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

This one was sired by Tivanagh Baron with the dam being Dillon Janelle.

Class C was for bulls born from August to October 2024 with Bunlahy Avalanche E.T. winning first here.

This bull was sired by Carrigroe Mr Rebel and Bunlahy Katy was the dam.

Class C champion was Bunlahy Avalanche E.T. bred by Aiden and David Reynolds from Ballinalee, Co. Longford. l-r: Gerard Kilgallon (president), Seamus Neary (judge), Aiden and David Reynolds,and Patrick Walsh (Dunleavy Meats)

Reserve Champion was awarded to Berrymount Aiden owned by William Foster from Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan.

The sire of this bull was HW Farghal T516 and the dam was homebred Berrymount Molly.

The Angus Champion and overall Interbreed Champion of the show was Clooncarne Winnie, owned by Fiona Mulligan.

Angus Champion and overall Interbreed Champion of the show was Clooncarne Winnie, owned by Fiona Mulligan

This stylish heifer was sired by HW Farghal and Currycramp Miley was the dam.

YDP Young Stockperson of the Year Kieran Ryan, pictured with Ger Ryan

The YDP Young Stockperson of the Year award was won by Kieran Ryan from Ballyhooly, Co. Cork and second prize was won by William Woods from Co. Cavan.