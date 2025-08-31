HedgeRow Fest 2025 to celebrate hedges as vital habitats

A new festival celebrating creativity, wellness and Ireland’s hedges, HedgeRow Fest, will take place at Mount Briscoe organic farm, Daingean, Co. Offaly, on Saturday and Sunday, September 6 and 7.

HedgeRow Fest coincides with national Hedgerow Week 2025 and offers a vibrant mix of yoga, sound baths, spoken word, forest bathing, foraging, and art workshops.

Festival curator and organic farmer, Margaret Edgill, has gathered a line-up of writers, conservationists, poets, artists, farmers and ecologists for the weekend.

The programme celebrates hedges as vital habitats, cultural markers and sources of inspiration for art, music, and storytelling.

Andy Brooks, Testament

Headline events include a talk by conservationist, Richard Negus, author of Words from the Hedge.

There will also be a performance by Andy Brooks, better known as Testament, an award-winning poet, rapper, playwright and record breaking beatboxer whose eco poetry has captivated audiences across the world.

Testament will share his experiences on Strickley Farm, UK, and perform 'The Lig' live. He will also give a poetry workshop at HedgeRow Fest on Saturday, September 6.

The Delmaine string quartet will perform 'The Company of Trees – A Celebration in Words and Music' while acclaimed Galway poet Patrick Deeley will read from his new memoir, Seeing Through Trees.

Company of Trees to perform at HedgeRow Festival 2025

Award-winning conservationist, professional hedge layer and host of the popular CountrySlide podcast, Richard Negus, will read from his new book Words from the Hedge.

A former soldier and professional horseman, Richard believes that hedges are much more than decoration or boundary markers. He sees them as essential for biodiversity and the preservation of our wildlife.

He will also give a guided walk along the field boundaries of Mount Briscoe on the art of hedge-laying and why wildlife depends on it.

Richard Negus, author, Words from the Hedge will read at HedgeRow Festival 2025. Source: Sarah Farnsworth

The festival will demonstrate these skills and the positive impact they have on nature and climate action.

It will provide festival goers witha chance to slow down, connect with nature, and discover the beauty and importance of Ireland’s hedgerows.

Festival curator Margaret Edgill said: “This is a new boutique festival rooted in creativity, nature and wellbeing.

"It is about celebrating our hedges as a partnership with nature while offering people space to reflect, learn and connect.”

HedgeRow Fest is supported by Offaly County Council through the Creative Ireland community grant programme and the Heritage Council.

Tickets are free but booking is essential. All patrons must book a general admission ticket in advance. Tickets for individual workshops are also free but must be booked separately. Booking is available now on the Mountbriscoe website.