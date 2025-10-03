Update on delivery of new vet med programmes announced

The government has issued an update on the expansion of Ireland's veterinary medicine education capacity.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, James Lawless and Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Martin Heydon have formally approved the capital programme supporting the Veterinary Places Activation Programme (VPAP).

This initiative will establish the two new veterinary schools at South East Technological University (SETU) and Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

These projects are being developed jointly by the departments, and this approval marks a "significant milestone" in the expansion of Ireland’s veterinary education capacity and will facilitate the creation of 80 additional student places annually from 2026.

This capital programme approval provides for a design team to be appointed and to develop building designs up to planning stage for the veterinary programmes.

The VPAP is being jointly supported by the Department of Further and Higher Education and the Department of Agriculture.

Minister Lawless this approval "marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to expanding veterinary education in Ireland".

"With two new schools to be established at SETU and ATU, we will create 80 additional student places annually from 2026, opening up exciting new opportunities for students across the country to pursue careers in veterinary medicine," he said.

“The VPAP is a strategic government initiative that will deliver long-term benefits for education, the agri-food and public health sectors, and regional development."

Minister Heydon added that a "strong pipeline" of graduates is "essential in safeguarding animal health, supporting farm productivity, and maintaining Ireland’s reputation for high-quality produce".

"These new schools will help ensure that our farming communities and food producers have access to the skilled professionals they need, as well as providing opportunities for students to study closer to home, benefitting our communities in these regions and throughout the country."

President of ATU Dr. Orla Flynn, welcomed the ministerial announcement approving the capital programme for the new veterinary facilities.

"This is an important step forward for our university and for the west and north west, expanding opportunities for students to study veterinary medicine closer to home," she said.

"The investment will allow ATU to build the facilities and expertise required to deliver high-quality veterinary education and research, while also supporting Ireland’s agri-food sector and wider society."

President of SETU Professor Veronica Campbell, added that the establishment of the veterinary medicine programme will "attract new talent to the south east, strengthen existing connections, foster deeper sectoral collaboration, and stimulate activity within the One Health domain".

Both institutions intend to welcome their first intake of 40 students in September 2026, with year one delivered in classroom-based settings ahead of the completion of the new facilities.

The Higher Education Authority will now work with SETU and ATU to initiate the design and planning phase.