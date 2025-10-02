Watch: EU trade chief stands by 'very strict' Mercosur safeguards

The European Commissioner in charge of the EU's trade policy has stood by the safeguards included in the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement.

Speaking on a visit to Ireland today (Thursday, October 2), Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic said that the safeguards were "unprecedented" in EU trade deals and are based on "very strict legal language".

In answer to a question from Agriland, Commissioner Sefcovic said: "We worked so intensively with your government but also with the governments of other EU member states who have been concerned with the Mercosur agreement and the potential impact it might have on the farmers.

"What we proposed is really unprecedented...based on the strongest legal instrument we have at our disposal and this is a regulation. What it says in a nutshell is that we are putting into this very strict legal language, a legal obligation, the precise method how we will monitor the trade flows in the agri-food sector between Mercosur and the EU," the commissioner said.

Explaining the safeguard process, Commission Sefcovic said: "We are obliged every six months to present a detailed report to the member states, to the [European] Parliament, to all stakeholders about how the trade is evolving.

"If - and it is enough that this will happen in one member state, so let's say in Ireland - there is a year-to-year increase of 10% of imports or there is a 10% drop in the price of sensitive commodities, then we are obliged within five days to propose measures, which will be adopted again very speedily, within 21 days," he said.

"And one of the possibilities how to act would be [the] safeguards so we can limit or block the trade with the sensitive commodity.

"We never did anything so strong in any agreement before," Commissioner Sefcovic added.

He also cited the proposals for the next EU seven-year budget, which includes a €6.3 billion "safety net" for market disturbances.

"With our proposals for the next seven years' budget to allocate €6.3 billion for a so-called "safety net", it means for unlikely – because we don't believe it will be necessary – but...even if there is some kind of disturbance of the market caused by, let's say this agreement, that we can provide the financial support," he said.

"We really did go to great lengths to address the concerns, also with the Irish government we had very intense talks since January and we understood that this was something that was important for the Irish farmers and for the Irish government," the commissioner said.

"I hope with all these safeguards, which of course will enter into force at the same time [as the trade agreement], that we will be addressing the concerns, but at the same time opening completely new chapters for such strong exports and excellent products, like the Irish agri-food businesses produce," he added.