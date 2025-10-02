September the wettest month of 2025 so far - Met Éireann

September was the wettest month of 2025 so far and was relatively cool overall, according to Met Éireann's latest Climate Statement.

All stations recorded rainfall above their 1991-2020 long-term average (LTA) making this month the 18th wettest September since 1940.

Met Éireann's data shows that an average of 141mm was observed in September which is 142% of the 1991-2020 LTA.

The highest daily rainfall total was 31mm at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford on Friday, September 19.

Although September 2025 saw some warm temperatures, the highest recorded temperature was 20.9°C on September 9 at Shannon Airport and again on September 17 at Oak Park, Co. Carlow.

The month was overall cooler than average with all stations recording temperatures below their LTA.

Most stations recorded above average sunshine, with the highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month 11.1 hours at Johnstown Castle on September 22.

The month had an average temperature of 13.22°C, similar to September 2024 which had an average temperature 13.21°C.

Of the top 10 warmest Septembers, six have occurred since 2001 (highest first: 2021; 2006; 2023; 2016; 2005; and 2014).

Of the top 10 coolest Septembers, zero have occurred since 2001, with the most recent in 1992.

The number of rain days (a day on which 0.2 mm or more rainfall is measured) in September ranged from 19 days at Roches Point, Co. Cork to 25 days at both Newport, Co. Mayo and Knock Airport, Co. Mayo.

The number of wet days (a day with 1mm or more rainfall) ranged from 14 days at Dublin Airport to 23 days at both Newport and Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry.

The number of very wet days (a day with 10mm or more rainfall) ranged from one day at a few stations to 10 days at Newport.

