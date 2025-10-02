Govt urged to 'back farmers as central players' in renewables

The government has been called on to back farmers as "central players" in delivering Ireland's renewable energy targets.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has launched a policy document on renewable energy titled Energy from IFA Policy Proposals.

IFA president Francie Gorman said that farmers are "uniquely positioned to be leaders" in renewable energy.

"Ireland's Climate Action Plan sets ambitious targets for biomethane, solar and renewable heat, but current schemes and regulations are obstructing any meaningful progress," Gorman said.

The new IFA document is part of the work of the association's Energy from Farms Project Team.

Frank Brady, the chairperson of that team, said that the new policy paper sets out clear recommendations to make farm-based renewables viable.

"It calls for stronger financial support for farm-scale anaerobic digestion and biomethane projects; fairer tariffs for electricity from solar, wind and biogas; and reforms to planning and grid access so rural areas are not left behind," Brady said.

"Budget 2026 is only days away. Farmers want to invest in biomethane, but numbers don't stack up with the current level of grant support coupled with the delay in introducing a Renewable Heat Obligation scheme.

"Unless grant aid is increased and there is market demand for biomethane, only a handful of projects will ever get off the ground," Brady added.

He said that the new IFA policy document sets out "tangible proposals which need to be take seriously".

"Without immediate intervention, Ireland risks becoming a laggard in renewable energy while our European neighbours forge ahead. Farmers are willing and ready, but government must close the gap," Brady added.

Related Stories

Last week, the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) called on the government to "unlock" Ireland's bioenergy potential ahead of Budget 2026.

The organisation said it has engaged with public representatives on its priorities ahead of the national budget in early October, and has now outlined what it sees as the requirements for the sector.

IrBEA is calling on the government to introduce a range of targeted measures in Budget 2026 to support the growth and development of the bioenergy sector.

According to the association, Budget 2026 presents "a unique opportunity" for the government to recognise the role of bioenergy in addressing Ireland’s climate, energy security, and rural economic challenges.