NAP independent forum urged to complete its work as quickly as possible

Northern Ireland’s Nutrient Action Programme (NAP) independent forum has been urged to complete its work as quickly as possible.

This was the view expressed by Northern Ireland Agriculture Committee vice chairperson, Declan McAleer, as he noted the appointment of Karen Brosnan as independent chair of the forum.

Brosnan has previously led multi-stakeholder processes for organisations, including the Environmental Protection Agency, Teagasc, and the Irish Farmers’ Association.

McAleer said: “The first job confronting forum members is that of assessing the 3,000-plus submissions received courtesy of the initial NAP public consultation.

“This process paves the way for the grouping to come forward with its own recommendations, which will then be subject to an eight-week public consultation period.

“Once this process has been completed. a final recommendation paper will be submitted to the members of the Northern Ireland Executive, after which it will be discussed on the floor of the Stormont Assembly.

“It should be possible to get all these stages completed during the timeframe allowed for the current Assembly."

The Sinn Féin politician believes strongly that Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, should have established a stakeholder NAP forum for independents from the get-go.

He said: “Simply putting a series of NAP proposals out for consultation, prior to them being fully considered by all relevant stakeholder groups, was akin to putting the cart before the horse.”

Meanwhile, a range of other issues continue to impact on agriculture in Northern Ireland.

“The expansion of inheritance tax measures to include farm assets is one of these,” McAleer confirmed.

“Sinn Fein politicians at all levels are lobbying Westminster to get this decision reversed.”

Rural crime is another priority for the West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA, a point he raised with Minister Muir during a recent Stormont Assembly debate

McAleer said: ''Rural crime continues to be a serious issue in many communities across the North.

"Whether it's theft, vandalism, or the very real and often hidden issue of domestic abuse in isolated areas, the impact is often compounded by the sense of isolation that rural dwellers experience.

''I asked the Minister whether he could provide an update on the work of the Rural Crime Partnership, and whether it would be possible , or indeed desirable, to target resources into areas where a higher risk or greater need has been identified."

McAleer added that Minister Muir confirmed he has been working alongside the justice minister to raise awareness of rural crime and domestic violence, particularly during Rural Crime Action Week.

"He also noted that mechanisms such as the Policing and Community Safety Partnerships are in place to help shape local responses," McAleer said.

''I welcome the minister's commitment to working across departments and with the PSNI to tackle crime in rural areas, and I appreciate his offer to follow up on any specific local concerns I have.

''It is vital that rural communities are not left behind when it comes to safety, justice, and access to support. I will continue to press for stronger coordination, better resourcing, and effective local action to ensure our rural areas are protected and supported.''