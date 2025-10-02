Gardaí remind people to get landowners' permission when hunting

An Garda Síochána Tipperary have issued a reminder to individuals involved in hunting that they must have the permission of the owner or occupier of the land they intend to hunt on before entering the last.

In a social media post, Garda Síochána Tipperary stated that all hunting of any wild bird or wild animal should be in compliance with Section 44 of the Wildlife Acts or any licence issued under those acts.

Gardaí in Tipperary will reportedly be taking "any breaches of these acts very seriously" and any offenders may have their hunting equipment or vehicles seized and face the possibility of conviction and fines up to €5,000.

According to An Garda Síochána, they plan on working alongside the National Parks and Wildlife Service in the coming months to protect wildlife from unlawful treatment.

Landowners are being encouraged to report all incidents of trespass on their lands to their local garda station or call the Garda Emergency Number 999 or 112.

Separately, the Rural Safety Plan 2025-2027 was launched earlier this month with the aim of continuing to build safe communities across rural Ireland.

The plan has been developed by the National Rural Safety Forum in conjuction with the Department of Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration.

Speaking at the launch, the deputy president of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), Alice Doyle noted that trespassing is "a huge issue" which is increasing for rural people, and in particular farmers.

Additionally, she highlighted that "a lot of people" are being intimidated by trespassers.

Doyle added that the new Rural Safety Plan will aim to address trespassing on farms and the IFA has also agreed a protocol with An Garda Síochána on how to handle this issue.

She said: "If someone comes on the farm, you do not confront them. You may ask them to leave but if it gets any way controversial or aggressive you stand back, you move away from them, you put it immediately to 999 or 112."

The IFA deputy president also requested that victims of trespassing provide gardaí with the farm's address or Eircode and identify the direction in which the trespasser is travelling.