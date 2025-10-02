Road safety caution advised amid weather warnings

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days as Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Yellow Weather Warnings as Storm Amy approaches.

There is an Orange Rainfall Warning for Kerry from 6:00a.m-8:00p.m, today, Thursday, October 2 when there may be heavy spells of rain.

Flooding can be expected along with very difficult travelling conditions.

There is a Yellow Rainfall Warning for Cavan, Donegal, Munster, Connacht and Longford from 6:00a.m-8:00p.m when there will be widespread rain, heavy at times, and there is potential for localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

There is a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Ireland from 12 noon until midnight on Friday (October 3) where Storm Amy will bring strong to near gale force and gusty south-westerly winds.

There is potential for difficult travelling conditions, debris, loose objects becoming displaced and the chance of some fallen trees is possible.

Road users in areas affected by the Status Orange Weather Warning are recommended to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings.

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes;

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users;

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected;

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds;

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds;

