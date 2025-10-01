Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning for 14 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Thursday (October 2).

The warning is in place for Munster and Connacht along with counties Cavan, Donegal and Longford, from 6:00a.m to 8:00p.m.

Widespread rain can be expected, heavy at times while the warning is in place.

Met Éireann said that localised flooding and blocked drains is possible, along with difficult travelling conditions.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning as Storm Amy is set to bring near gale force and gusty southwesterly winds.

This wind warning is in place for the whole country from 12:00p.m Friday (October 3) to midnight.

Met Éireann said difficult travelling conditions, debris and loose objects displaced and some fallen trees are possible.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for counties: Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

This warning is in place from 4:00p.m Friday to 6:00a.m Saturday.

Met Éireann expects it will be generally cloudy on Sunday with scattered light showers.

West to southwest winds will ease moderate to fresh.

Current indications for next week suggest that it will remain unsettled with further spells of rain.