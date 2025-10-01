Weanling exporters set to meet with AHI on Thursday to discuss 'health' concerns

Agriland understands that a group of weanling exporters will meet Animal Health Ireland (AHI) tomorrow (Thursday, October 2) in relation to the health of weanlings at mart sales.

It is understood a group of weanling exporters want to highlight their concerns directly to AHI on weanlings being presented at mart sales that have not been vaccinated and have not been treated for internal parasites such as fluke and worms, where necessary, in advance of sales.

The meeting comes after Agriland revealed yesterday (Tuesday, September 30) that some Irish-based weanling exporters may consider pausing buying weanlings at marts from next week.

Agriland has been told that some export customers for Irish weanlings have expressed frustration at the number of weanlings which have not been dosed (where needed) or vaccinated before being sold at a mart.

It is understood that weanling exporters are seeing animal health issues with some weanlings that are being bought at marts.

Weanlings which have not been vaccinated for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) in particular are understood to be a major cause of these issues.

Agriland understands that weanling exporters are seeking assurances that the weanlings they buy at marts have been:

Vaccinated (for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) in particular);

Treated for worms (where necessary);

Treated for fluke (where necessary).

The potential action at marts is being considered by some of the country's weanling exporters despite concerns from other weanling exporters that "it is not a good way to do business".

Several of the country's main weanling export buyers have told Agriland there is a general acknowledgment that something needs to be done to ensure weanlings being sold have been vaccinated, but there is not full agreement that pulling out of marts is the best course of action.

There is no firm confirmation that the considerations to pause buying weanlings at marts will go ahead or that it will be universally supported by weanling export buyers at Irish marts.