Some weanling exporters may consider pausing mart activity from next week

Some Irish-based weanling exporters may consider pausing buying weanlings at marts from next week Agriland has learned.

It is understood that discussions have taken place among some weanling exporters to temporarily pause purchasing weanlings at marts because of certain frustrations.

Agriland has been told that a number of export customers for Irish weanlings have expressed frustration at the number of weanlings which have not been dosed or vaccinated before being sold at the mart.

The potential action at marts is being considered by some of the country's weanling exporters despite concerns from other weanling exporters that "it is not a good way to do business".

It is understood that there is an opinion among some exporters that an awareness campaign targeted at weanling producers on the importance of vaccination and herd-health plans would be a more constructive step.

However it is also understood that some exporters are actively considering pausing buying weanlings at marts from early next week.

It is believed that some animal health issues have arisen primarily associated with weanlings which have not been vaccinated or treated for internal parasites in advance of weanling sales.

There is no firm confirmation that the considerations to pause buying weanlings at marts will go ahead or that it will be universally supported by weanling export buyers at Irish marts.

Agriland understands the weanling exporters are seeking assurances that the weanlings they are buying at marts have been:

Vaccinated against bovine respiratory disease (BRD);

Treated for worms (where necessary);

Treated for fluke (where necessary).

With the significant uplift in weanling prices this year, many exporters believe it is reasonable to ask farmers, who are selling weanlings targeted at the export market, to have a basic animal health plan in place for their calves in advance of sale.

As of the week ending Sunday, September 7, total Irish cattle export numbers for 2025 were approaching 310,000 head (308,903), according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).