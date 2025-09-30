Consumer prices for food up almost 5% in 12 months

Consumer prices for food increased by almost 5% in the 12 months up to September, according to estimates released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The increase in food prices in the year to September of 4.7% is ahead of the general EU Harmonised Index of Consumer prices (HICP) for Ireland, which is up 2.7% in the same period.

On a month-to-month basis (August 2025 to September 2025), food prices decreased by 0.2%, which is the same as the overall decrease in the general HICP in the same period.

Excluding unprocessed food and energy, the HICP for Ireland is estimated to have risen by 2.7% since September 2024.

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson noted that the increase of 2.7% in the HICP up to this month is partially a result of a "low base" in September 12 months earlier.

Dawson said: "The latest flash estimates of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), compiled by the CSO, indicates that prices for consumer goods and services in Ireland are estimated to have increased by 2.7% in the past year.

"This compares to a figure of (+) 1.9% in August 2025. It should be noted that prices between August 2024 and September 2024 fell by 0.8%. The low base in September 2024 has had an impact on the annual change of 2.7% in the year to September 2025 being published," He added.

The HICP is an index of consumer prices that has been harmonised to allow comparisons across Eurozone countries.

The CSO compiles the HICP estimates and the final results for Ireland, and submit them to the EU statistics body Eurostat, which then compiles the overall Eurozone estimates.

While the HICP estimates are published at the end of the reference month, the final results for the reference month are published around the middle of the following month.

Data from elsewhere also shows that the cost of a weekly food shop in Ireland is continuing to increase, with grocery inflation now standing at 6.3%.

The figures from Worldpanel by Numerator highlight the jump in grocery price inflation over the latest 12-week period, up from 5.4% in the previous 12 weeks.

According to Emer Healy, business development director at Worldpanel by Numerator, back to school shopping boosted grocery sales by 6.1% in the four weeks to September 7.