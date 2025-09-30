Agriland and ESB Networks to launch 'Autumn Safety Series 2025'

ESB Networks believes that "electricity is a social good that should be accessible and affordable for all" and that "acting with integrity and transparency, protecting the world around us and creating an inclusive and flexible culture that protects and empowers people" is important.

Since it was first established in 1927, ESB Networks has grown from "strength to strength", according to the company.

The company is now aiming to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2040.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We are harnessing all our resources to make this Brighter Future a reality.

"This includes making significant investment in our people and working collaboratively with partners to build trust, enhance the lives of our customers and drive economic progress."

ESB aims to make its business more efficient and sustainable for the long-term.

It strives to make a genuine difference for its customers, its colleagues and its communities, while continuously looking for ways in which it can improve its services.

The ESB Networks Autumn Safety Series 2025 in collaboration with Agriland will comprise three articles, which will be published over the next three consecutive weeks.

The articles will primarily focus on the following topics:

Safe machinery practices working near overhead power lines;

Advice for dealing with stormy conditions in regards to timber/hedge cutting;

Getting winter-ready on farm this autumn.

ESB Networks have also launched their Farm Safety Booklet, whether you're planning construction, cutting timber, or simply moving machinery around the farm — this booklet is your go-to resource for staying safe.

Download your copy here today.

If you have any concerns, please phone ESB Networks immediately. In an emergency situation, the speed of your phone call could make all the difference.

The emergency contact number is 1800 372 999 (24-hour/seven-day service).

Save this number in your mobile phone today.