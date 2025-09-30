Cross-border project pilots digital 'farm to fork' solution at Tipperary brewery

A €3.1 million cross-border research and innovation project is aiming to build a "more sustainable and resilient agri-food system".

The Protein-I project brings together six leading research institutions including Ulster University, University College Dublin, Teagasc, University College Cork, University of Galway and Queen’s University Belfast.

The project is working to diversify Ireland’s protein supply, strengthen supply chain resilience and deliver solutions that support climate-smart agriculture.

This includes crop diversification, nutrition studies and digital supply chain innovation.

Together the project partners have developed a "fully integrated digital supply chain solution".

The blockchain-enabled platform creates a "tamperproof farm-to-fork record and makes verified carbon footprint information available directly to consumers".

This was successfully piloted with Canvas Brewery located in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

"For the first time, farm-level production records, on-farm renewable energy use, processing data and transport details were brought together into a single, secure digital record," the project partners said.

"Each beer in the pilot batch carries a QR code that allows consumers to trace its full journey and view its carbon footprint in real time."

Professor Trevor Cadden of Ulster University said: “Protein-I is tackling some of the most urgent challenges in food production, from fragmented data to rising sustainability demands.

Related Stories

“This pilot shows how digital tools can help farmers and producers cut paperwork, prove their sustainability efforts and engage consumers with transparent, trusted information.”

While Canvas Brewery was the first pilot site, the technology has the potential to be applied across farming, processing and retail in both Ireland and the UK, according to the project partners.

Protein-I is a shared-island project funded by Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.