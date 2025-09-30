Minister launches biodiversity plan in Longford

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O'Sullivan officially launched the Longford Biodiversity Action Plan 2025-2030 alongside an birdwatching backpack loan scheme at Edgeworthstown Library in recent days.

The comprehensive five-year action plan establishes Longford County Council's formal commitments to improving biodiversity throughout the county.

The strategy focuses on protecting and enhancing natural habitats, fostering collaboration with community groups, and encouraging widespread public participation in biodiversity improvements.

Complementing the plan's launch, the new birdwatching backpack loan scheme offers residents access to equipment through their local libraries.

The initiative, funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Longford County Council through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund, includes BirdWatch Ireland starter packs and bird detective magazines provided through a partnership with BirdWatch Ireland.

A biodiversity open day, hosted by the Library Service, ran alongside the launch event, showcasing organisations working to protect Ireland's natural heritage.

The exhibition highlighted ongoing conservation efforts across the country.

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders including CEO of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan, CEO of BirdWatch Ireland, Dr. Andrew Kelly, cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr. Garry Murtagh, Chief Executive of Longford County Council, Paddy Mahon, and local county councillors.

Minister O'Sullivan said: “The challenges being faced in Co. Longford to address biodiversity decline reflect the national picture.

"What we can observe today is that these challenges are being met head-on, through practical projects, a strong local plan and the enthusiasm of the people of Longford who are the acting custodians of this wealth of natural heritage.”

Cathaoirleach of the county council, Cllr. Garry Murtagh, said: "Longford County Council takes pride in committing to protect the landscapes and species that form the heart of our county.

"This Biodiversity Action Plan represents our dedication to engaging with residents, landowners, and partner agencies to safeguard and enhance the natural environment that defines Co. Longford."

Chief Executive of the county council, Paddy Mahon, added: "The launch of our Biodiversity Action Plan 2025-2030 marks Longford County Council's unwavering commitment to protecting and celebrating our natural heritage whilst strengthening the vital connections between our environment and our communities.

"Our county's natural heritage stands as a source of genuine pride and merits both recognition and protection."

The development of the Longford Biodiversity Action Plan 2025-2030 received funding from the Heritage Council and Longford County Council, with the biodiversity officer position jointly supported by both organisations.