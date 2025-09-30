Reminder: Slurry spreading closed period commences tomorrow

The closed period for slurry application in the autumn commences on October 1, which means that today is the last day of the year to spread slurry on the land.

Farmers in zone A will be permitted to spread slurry again on January 13, 2026, whereas zone B farmers will be restricted until January 16 and zone C farmers until February 1.

The table below details the storage periods for livestock manure and prohibited periods for spreading fertiliser, slurry, and farmyard manure (FYM):

Zone Storage period for cattle manure Chemical fertiliser

(N and P) Slurry Farmyard manure (FYM) Zone A 16 weeks September 15 - January 26 October 1 - January 12 November 1 - January 12 Zone B 18 weeks September 15 - January 29 October 1 - January 15 November 1 - January 15 Zone C (Donegal, Leitrim) 20 weeks September 15 - February 14 October 1 - January 31 November 1 - January 31 Zone C (Cavan, Monaghan) 22 weeks September 15 - February 14 October 1 - January 31 November 1 - January 31 Source: Teagasc

Although the slurry spreading period is coming to an end, there will still be tankers out on the land up until December 1 as the closed period for spreading soiled water kicks in for the month of December for all suppliers.

Dairy washings should continue to be spread behind cows at a rate of 1,500-2,000gal/ac, if conditions allow. These will help to build covers and keep grass ahead of cows going into the final few months of grazing.

The closed period for spreading farmyard manure is November 1, which gives many farmers a chance to empty the dung-shed over the coming weeks and potentially on silage ground that has only been recently cut with the fine weather last week.

If you are planning on getting the last bit of slurry out today, application rates must match growth rates of the crop - spreading around 1,500-2,000gals/ac.

Soil temperatures are still high this week, ranging from 11-12℃, so a good response from your slurry should be expected.

Ground conditions are varying across the country, with the west and north-west experiencing wetter conditions but, for a lot of the country, ground conditions are relatively okay and suitable for slurry spreading and retaining nutrients in the soil.

When you are spreading slurry at this time of the year, farmers should keep at least 10m away from rivers, streams, watercourses, and drains as the ground is more susceptible to nutrient losses at this time of year.

Avoid spreading slurry on paddocks that are frozen or snow-covered, waterlogged, flooded, or likely to flood, or if heavy rain is forecast within 48 hours, due to the likelihood of leaching.

Spreading at these times is ineffective as your nutrients are not being utilised.

Farmers should target drier paddocks on the farm and, if they can, paddocks with a requirement for phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) and that have a good pH.

While it is important that farmers get their tanks emptied before the closed period to ensure that they have enough storage for the winter period, slurry still needs to be spread in good conditions, at appropriate rates and at a safe distance from water courses.

Remember that lime and straight potassium products can be spread all year round.

Identifying paddocks low in K or that have a low soil pH this autumn will be beneficial to get them rectified through liming or spreading K to build up soil fertility for next year and ultimately grow more grass for 2026.