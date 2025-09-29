Sheep trade: Lamb and ewe prices firm to positive this week

This week's sheep trade has seen most processors hold their lamb price offers at the same level as last week, while at least one smaller outlet has increased its cull ewe price.

Procurement staff sound confident on sheep prices remaining firm to positive for the short-term at least, and the gap between base price for prime beef and lamb base prices are as low as 30c/kg in cases versus €2.40/kg difference earlier in the year.

The 2025 factory sheep kill is down 361,000 head or 19% to date this year when compared to figures from last year.

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes this week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.80/kg on offer here up to 22kg carcass weight.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes - up 20c/kg since last week.

Ballon Meats is quoting €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass weight - the same price as last week.