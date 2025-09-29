Red Tractor CEO announces retirement

Red Tractor chief executive, Jim Moseley has declared his intent to step down from his position in April 2026.

Moseley announced his retirement today (September 29), following a career of 50 years in the food and drink industry and nine years leading the helm at Red Tractor Assurance.

He said: "I will leave Red Tractor in a strong position to support the future of British food and farming, with a board, a leadership team, and tremendous employees who have the skills, knowledge, experience, and dedication to carry Red Tractor forward.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the team at Red Tractor for their immense contribution and hard work.

"Assurance is not an easy occupation, but the team at Red Tractor deliver their roles with huge professionalism and extraordinary resilience," he added.

Before joining Red Tractor, Moseley worked in every aspect of the food and drink industry, starting out in primary agriculture before moving into food manufacturing.

He has represented the industry at the highest level with governments and global bodies, as president of the Food and Drink Federation, chair of the Provision Trade Federation, and a member of Food Drink Europe.

Moseley has also served as an industry representative of various government groups, including the Trade and Agriculture Commission.

He became chief executive of Red Tractor in 2017, having previously served as its chairperson for two years.

After retiring, Moseley plans to focus on roles that will give him more time to focus on family and personal life.

Alistair Mackintosh, the chairperson of Red Tractor, commented: "Jim has made an extraordinary contribution to Red Tractor and British food and farming.

"Consumer trust in British food is at record levels, as are the number of retailers, caterers, and brands relying on Red Tractor assurance.

"I'm very grateful for Jim's support as we continue to deliver real, tangible change for farmers, while recruiting a new chief executive."

Moseley is set to remain in post for the remainder of the 2025/2026 financial year, to allow Red Tractor time to find a suitor to fill his place as CEO.

Red Tractor has stated the process for recruiting a new chief executive will be "shared in due course."