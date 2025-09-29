AHDB releases its final UK Harvest 2025 report

The Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) has gone public with its final UK Harvest 2025 report.

As many might have predicted, it makes very disappointing reading for farmers

The detail within reflects the impact of the drought conditions that impacted on many parts of England, Scotland, and Wales throughout the last spring and following summer months.

In addition, poor cereal yields have been accompanied by extremely challenging farm gate prices.

Final farm income figures will reflect these realties over the coming months.

According to the AHDB, even on those farms where yields have been above expectations from earlier in the season, price declines throughout the course of the year will have had a significant impact on the profitability of arable businesses.

Screenings remain a key issue for Scotland, the north of England, and Northern Ireland, the AHDB said.

This is leading to a high degree of malting rejections and, along with weaker demand, is making marketing the crop a challenge.

The headline UK yield estimate is unchanged at 5.8t/ha – similar to the five and 10-year averages. But the AHDB warned that the volume of ‘available’ crop is likely to be lower than this due to the high level of screenings.

The AHDB has estimated the average UK oat yield to be 5.2t/ha.

This is a slight increase on the AHDB's previous report (5.1t/ha) but is still 5% below the 10-year average. There has also been significant variation in oat yields this year.

The AHDB is estimating the average UK wheat yield to be 7.6t/ha. This is 6.1% below the 10-year average.

However, the AHDB noted that there is significant variation in yield and some growers have experienced far lower yields.

Wheat quality remains largely positive.

Helen Plant, senior analyst for cereals and oilseeds at AHDB commented:

Related Stories

“Overall, the 2025 harvest progressed quickly with little need to dry crops, though rainfall slowed the pace of harvest towards the end.

“However, there are considerable variations in yield both within and between regions. It’s important not to lose sight of how difficult this year has been for so many farmers.”

Recent weeks have seen world grain markets strengthening in line with international energy prices.

However, the AHDB said that expectations of rising global grain and oilseed supplies over the coming weeks are continuing to keep a lid on stronger price movements.