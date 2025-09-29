Experience shows that the adoption of good practices can make livestock systems truly sustainable according to Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

He was speaking today (Monday, September 29) as he opened the second Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation.

Held at FAO’s headquarters in Rome until October 1, the conference convenes FAO members, policymakers, farmers, private companies, industry associations, civil society representatives, NGOs, researchers, and development agencies.

They share experiences and showcase actionable solutions for the sustainable transformation of the livestock sector.

Under the theme 'Fostering Change, Scaling Innovations, Driving Solutions', the agenda highlights the critical role of livestock in transforming global agri-food systems and holistically ensuring the Four Betters: better production; better nutrition; a better environment; and a better life for all.

The FAO said that livestock play an "indispensable" role in societies.

The livestock sector supports the livelihoods of around 1.3 billion people globally and makes up 40% of the world's agricultural GDP (gross domestic product).

For many in low- and middle-income countries, livestock are a primary source of income and act as a critical financial safety net, providing savings and insurance against economic shocks, the FAO added.

They contribute significantly to food security and nutrition, providing approximately one-third of the global protein intake through animal-source foods.

The conference heard that science continues to affirm the nutritional value of livestock products, with milk, eggs, and meat recognised as essential components of balanced diets, particularly for children and vulnerable populations.

Beyond nutrition, livestock are described as vital sources of income and employment, creating opportunities for youth and women, and offering critical resilience for vulnerable households in times of crisis.

They also contribute to soil fertility and support ecosystems, according to the FAO.

However, the FAO said that the sector faces considerable challenges, including its environmental impact alongside public health risks and animal welfare concerns.

“But we also have the solutions,” the director-general added, citing examples of farms around the world where manure is converted into clean energy, by-products are repurposed into new materials, and animals are raised in healthy, humane conditions.

“The lesson is clear – and science confirms it; when good practices are adopted, livestock systems can be truly sustainable,” Qu said.

In his opening remarks, the director-general outlined three key reasons why this global conference is particularly significant.

Firstly, sustainable livestock transformation demands collaboration and shared commitment.

More than 1,000 stakeholders are expected to participate in the conference and in the upcoming Global Forum for Animal Feed and Feed Regulators.

Secondly, he said the sector stands at an important crossroads and advances in science, digital technologies, and sustainable practices present opportunities that were unimaginable a decade ago.

“Today, we have the chance to shape livestock systems that nourish everyone, protect our planet, and empower communities for generations to come,” Qu said.

Thirdly, he explained that this global conference is focused on practical solutions, action over theory.

The three-day conference will feature plenary discussions, expert panels, pitch sessions, and thematic forums focused on climate change mitigation, low-emission livestock systems, animal health and welfare, sustainable feeding and breeding, food security, and the role of innovation in transforming the sector.

A dedicated exhibition will run alongside the conference, featuring concrete solutions, technologies and initiatives that support the transformation of livestock systems.

It will highlight examples from countries, the private sector, and research institutions, offering participants the opportunity to explore innovations and best practices for building more sustainable and resilient livestock systems.