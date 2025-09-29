Factory quotes: Halt to price cuts as beef prices rise in cases

This week's factory quotes have seen most outlets hold their price offer for this week at the same level as last week, with some outlets opting to increase their price offer.

Most factory agents and procurement staff are admitting cattle numbers have tightened again for this week and that filling out the reduced kill sheets is proving challenging.

The settled weather conditions is also reducing the pressure on farmers with cattle out on land that are ready for sale.

This week, heifers are generally being quoted at €7.20/kg on the grid with steers being quoted at €7.10/kg on the grid.

Some outlets have increased their offer to €7.20/kg and €7.30/kg on the grid for steers and heifers respectively for this week.

There had been some concern last week that prices would reduce for this week, but tight supply and firm demand has seen the opposite materialise.

This week, 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.60-€6.70/kg with plainer, fleshed 'P' grade cows being quoted at €6.50/kg.

'O' grade cows are being quoted at €6.80/kg in general, with more available for better types and plainer 'O' grade cows being quoted at less money.

'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.00/kg, generally speaking, and 'U' grade cows are being quoted at €7.10-€7.20/kg with some outlets offering premiums of up up to €7.30/kg.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.40/kg for 'U' grades, with 'R' grades being quoted at €7.30/kg.

'O' and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.10 and €7.00/kg in general this week.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.10/kg on the grid in general this week, with scope for further price positivity as the week progresses.