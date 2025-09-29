Mayo farmers 'Taking Stock' as part of health and wellbeing campaign

Mayo Mental Health Association (MMHA) are delighted to announce their involvement in the second phase of the 'Taking Stock' campaign for farmers.

The campaign will run through to the end of October.

The purpose of the campaign is to provide an opportunity for all farmers and their families to focus on their own health and wellbeing, with a focus on work-life balance.

Over the duration of the campaign, there will be a series of information events, practical support, and options available on issues such as work-life balance, stress, and mental health and wellbeing.

The campaign will include in-person events at Balla, Ballina, and Ballinrobe livestock marts in Co. Mayo, as well as weekly podcasts and interviews on Midwest Radio’s 'Tommy Marren Show' and 'Farming Matters' programme.

Laurence Gaughan, HSE Health and Wellbeing project manager said, “Farmers are currently facing many challenges, which impacts on both their physical and emotional wellbeing.

"This multi-agency campaign aims to provide a range of practical supports to farmers and men of all ages.”

Lianne McManamon, Mental Health Promotion Lead with MMHA, commented: “This specific campaign is a first for MMHA, and we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to highlight the importance of looking after your mental health and wellbeing within the farming community.”

The 'Taking Stock' campaign recommends the following five ways to wellbeing for farmers:

Connect - Farming can be isolating, and stress often creeps in unnoticed. Poor sleep, racing thoughts, or mood changes are signs of strain. Family may notice before you do - listen to them. Talking to someone who understands can help.

Farming can be isolating, and stress often creeps in unnoticed. Poor sleep, racing thoughts, or mood changes are signs of strain. Family may notice before you do - listen to them. Talking to someone who understands can help. Be active - Farming is physical, but movement for wellbeing matters too. A short walk, stretching, or mindful time with animals can ease tension and boost mood.

Farming is physical, but movement for wellbeing matters too. A short walk, stretching, or mindful time with animals can ease tension and boost mood. Take notice - Pause to appreciate small wins - a sunrise, healthy livestock, a job well done. These moments build resilience and perspective.

Pause to appreciate small wins - a sunrise, healthy livestock, a job well done. These moments build resilience and perspective. Keep learning - Farming evolves. Future-proof your farm and wellbeing by planning for policy changes, extreme weather, and markets. Discuss risks, develop strategies, and stay engaged with new skills to build confidence and adaptability.

Farming evolves. Future-proof your farm and wellbeing by planning for policy changes, extreme weather, and markets. Discuss risks, develop strategies, and stay engaged with new skills to build confidence and adaptability. Give - Helping a neighbour, sharing knowledge, or offering support strengthens both the community and yourself.

The campaign also reminds farmers that while they cannot control larger things like climate change, policies or markets, they can change how they react to those elements.

The key partners for 'Taking Stock' campaign, which is being led by MMHA, include the HSE, Teagasc, Mental Health Ireland, Irish Farmers’ Association, Macra na Feirme, Agricultural Consultants Association, Aurivo, Midwest Radio, and Mayo County Council.

MMHA would like to thank the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) for funding and supporting the 'Taking Stock' campaign.

For more information on the 'Taking Stock' campaign, people can tune into Midwest Radio’s 'Tommy Marren Show' (10:00a.m-12:00p.m) and 'Farming Matters' (10:00p.m-11:00p.m) every Wednesday throughout October.

Equally, information will be available in the Western People, and the MMHA are encouraging people to keep an eye on social media for lots more about the initiative.