Multi-Breed Hill Ram sale set for Manorhamilton Mart in October

Sheep Ireland has announced that the second annual Hill Multi-Breed Ram sale is set to take place on Friday, October 10, at 7:00p.m in Manorhamilton Mart, Co. Leitrim.

Viewing will begin at 5:30pm, and potential customers are invited to to come early and get a look at the ram selection.

According to Sheep Ireland: "This event is set to be a standout opportunity for Hill group breeders and farmers alike, especially those participating in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS).

"With over 100 SIS-approved rams available on the night, the sale showcases the progress being made within Ireland’s Hill sheep sector."

The event is set to feature:

Over 100 SIS-approved rams ready for purchase;

ready for purchase; All major Hill breeds represented with rams to suit all hill sheep flocks;

represented with rams to suit all hill sheep flocks; Open only to group-verified breeders ;

; Online bidding available through LSL Auctions, with customers advised to register in advance.

Sheep Ireland has encouraged hill flocks seeking a ram to attend the event saying: "Whether you're looking to improve flock genetics or meet SIS requirements, this sale provides an opportunity to source SIS-eligible hill rams."

Only breeders who are members of approved Hill breeding groups that are listed on Sheep.ie may enter rams into the sale.

The key sale requirements for breeders exhibiting in the sale include:

Maximum of four rams per breed, per flock ;

; Accepted breeds: Blackface or Cheviot ;

; Must be a member of a relevant breeding group ;

; Rams must be DNA sire verified ;

; Scrapie type 1, 2, or 3 ;

; Any age permitted;

Must pass a physical inspection on the day.

Every ram being entered in the sale will undergo a physical examination to confirm that the rams are physically correct.

This inspection is designed to give confidence to both in-person and online buyers.

Although rams are physically inspected, buyers are advised to carry out their own inspections as well to ensure the rams also meet their needs.

Related Stories

Every ram will undergo a physical examination to ensure the following areas are correct:

Mouth;

Testicles;

Foot condition;

Any other visible defects.

The sale will be broadcast live through LSL Auctions, allowing farmers from across the country to bid remotely.

Farmers who intend to bid online should register early to secure access.