Harvest of Hope to promote wellbeing among Donegal farmers

Farm families from across Donegal are invited to attend the Connecting for Life Donegal Farmers' Harvest of Hope Wellness festival in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, on Sunday, October 12 from 1:00pm to 5:00 pm.

Coinciding with World Mental Health Week and the green ribbon campaign, this is the first farmer-focused wellbeing event of its kind in Donegal, designed to tackle stigmas, raise awareness, and connect farmers and their families with vital mental health supports.

The organisers pointed to research by the Farming Minds project at University College Dublin (UCD), which found that farmers experience significantly higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation compared to the general population.

Factors such as isolation, stigma, and limited access to services contribute to these challenges. With over one in five farmers considered at risk of suicide, the need for targeted support has never been greater, according to the organisers.

The event is being led by Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC) and supported by Connecting for Life Donegal, alongside partners including the National Office for Suicide Prevention (NOSP), SCAN HSE DMHS, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Macra na Feirme, Teagasc, and Donegal Volunteer Centre.

Damian Mc Crory, director of nursing, Donegal Mental Health Services and chair of the Connecting for Life Donegal Implementation Group, said that events like the Harvest of Hope Festival are vital in reaching rural communities where stigma and isolation can make it harder to seek support.

He said: "We are proud to support Connecting for Life Donegal in delivering this initiative, which represents a real investment in the mental health and wellbeing of our farming families."

Paul McDaid, lifelong learning project officer, DLDC, said that stress and depression among farmers and their families is something seen daily in marts, fields, and rural communities.

Paul said: "As a partner in Connecting for Life, DLDC is proud to lead the first ever Harvest of Hope Festival for Donegal.

"This festival is about starting conversations, breaking down stigma, and planting the seeds of hope for a healthier, more resilient farming community in Donegal.”

Jason McCahill and band will perform at the festival

This is a free event open to all members of the community of Donegal. Registration is not required.

There will be free food; live music from Jason McCahill and the Ryan Turner Band; a jiving competition; face painting; stilt walkers; a tractor showcase; and free health checks.

Anyone in need of support can call the Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 for a listening ear.