Watch: 40 years of Ashbourne Meats and 30 years in Roscrea

At Ploughing 2025, Agriland caught up with the team at Ashbourne Meat Processors, a beef processor that is celebrating 40 years in business this year.

Ashbourne Meat Processors' operations manager Donal Houlian explained that Ashbourne Meat Processors was founded in 1985 by his father Danny Houlihan alongside Jim McMahon.

This year marks the 40th year in business for Ashbourne Meats which now has two sites, one in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, and one in Naas, Co. Kildare. Cattle are slaughtered at the Roscrea site and de-boning takes place at the facility in Naas.

Houlihan explained that Ashbourne Meats is still very much a family business with brothers Peter, Neil, and Colm McMahon, sons of the founding partner Jim McMahon now involved in the business.

He explained how the name 'Ashbourne Meat Processors' came about despite the business now being located in Roscrea and Naas.

He said: "Jim, the original founder of Ashbourne Meats, was from Ashbourne, Co. Meath, and hence the name.

"The Roscrea site was bought in 1995 and we've killed the cattle there since then and we've been in operation in Naas since 1990."

He said that the business employs 100 people across both of its sites.

Ashbourne Meats procurement manager Willie McCormack explained the types of cattle that the processor requires.

He said: "We do all types of cows, bulls, and prime cattle."

He noted that this year, the processor hosted a cow carcass competition as part of a series of events to mark 40 years in business for the meat processor.

The duo discussed ideal carcass specifications for its prime beef markets and also noted that the processor sources all types of cattle, including stock bulls, from farmers located across the country.

McCormack said: "We have a wide supplier base with farmers mainly in counties Tipperary, Laois, and Offaly. We do stock bulls as well so we have cattle coming from all over the country from Kerry and Cork to Donegal."