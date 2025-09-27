Beef focus: Organic suckler farm on the banks of the Royal Canal

Based in the townland of Tipper near Ballymahon, Co. Longford, John O'Hanlon runs an organic suckler farm with the help of his wife Stephanie and three children.

The farm recently hosted an organic farm walk in association with Teagasc and Agriland was in attendance on the day.

The farm comprises almost 39ha in one block with approximately 31ha in grassland, 6ha in forestry and 1.5ha of a riparian buffer zone.

The farm joined the Organic Farming Scheme in 2023 and is now fully converted.

The main farming system involves spring calving a herd of approximately 30 suckler cows, with progeny sold at 15/16 months-of-age during the summer months to assist cashflow.

However, following an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis in the herd in 2024, John reassessed his system.

The table below details the average stock numbers on the farm in 2024:

Stock type Number Suckler cows: 30 0-1-year-old cattle: 30 1-2-years-old cattle: 17 Stock bull: 1

In 2024, before the herd was restricted, 12 male cattle were sold and 11 heifers. The males are castrated as calves and sold as steers.

The steers sold in 2024 averaged 436kg and the heifers averaged 411kg at sale. Four cull cows were sold at an average weight of 590kg.

John is now planning on moving to a suckler-to-finish system over the next few years. This could see his herd drop to 20 suckler cows, with the aim of finishing all stock under 30 months-of-age.

Floors in existing housing retrofitted to meet organic cattle housing criteria

According to John, the idea is the switch will reduce the risk of not being able to sell young, unfinished cattle in the event the herd is locked up.

The cow breeds on the farm are predominantly Simmental, Limousin, and Hereford-crosses, and these cows are run with an Angus bull.

Cows were previously run with a Charolais bull but an Angus bull was bought this year.

John is confident the Angus-sired progeny will be easier finished in an organic system than the continental breed-sired cattle.

Artificial insemination (AI) is used to breed replacements, with sexed semen used.

The farm's financial performance from its first two years in organics were outlined at the event.

It was still in conversion in 2024, so cattle were sold conventionally at the local mart.

The table below details the farms' profit monitor for 2023 and 2024:

2023 2024 Land: 32.7ha 32.7ha Stocking rate: 1.46ha 1.52ha Output: €1,121/ha €935/ha Gross margin: €574/ha €457/ha Net margin: -€188/ha -€215/ha Net margin including direct payments: €1,145/ha €1,047/ha (Herd restriction impacted 2024 figures)

Some cattle were sold conventionally and some sold organically in 2025, but there was very little difference in the values of cattle sold either route.

The stocking rate on the farm is described as "relatively intensive" for an organic farm at 1.5 livestock units/ha.

At the farm walk, Teagasc organics adviser Enda O'Hart opened the event and discussed the outset of the system. He was followed by the host farmer explaining the farm operation in more detail.

Teagasc climate and sustainability adviser James Mimnagh discussed soil fertility and nutrient management on the farm.

The next station was Teagasc soil biologist Fiona Brennan speaking about soil health, who gave an interesting visual presentation on how cotton underwear will break down differently when buried in different soils and how this can be an indicator of soil health.

Next up was Teagasc forestry adviser Liam Kelly, who discussed the different support incentives available for planting forestry.

At the final stop on the farm walk, Teagasc drystock adviser Donal McCabe and the host farmer discussed the farm's physical performance and the plans for the farm in the future.

The event drew to a close with refreshments served. It was well attended by a range of both young and old as well as organic and non-organic farmers.