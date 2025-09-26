Farmers to lose out on payments for land burnt by gorse fires - TD

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane has asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon to ensure that his department does not punish farmers whose land was burned following a large gorse fire in Gorthaganny, Co. Roscommon in May earlier this year.

It has been reported that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have recently mailed satellite images of burnt land belonging to farmers in Gorthaganny.

It is expected that the land parcels identified in the satellite images will not be eligible for payments under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme, which are expected to be paid out to farmers from October 16.

Kerrane said: "It is unacceptable that farmers would lose even one red cent in farm payments due to burnt land."

She described the gorse fire that caused huge damage to Special Areas of Conservation (SAC), bogs, land and forestry as "one of the worst fires ever seen in the State".

The Roscommon-Galway TD noted: "There has already been a devastating financial blow for those affected.

"Farmers in Gorthaganny did not start the fire; they are not responsible and they should not be punished and be forced to pay the price for it.

"While I understand the new satellite mapping in the department is advanced and has highlighted burnt land, I have asked the Minister for Agriculture that this should be disregarded.

"Farmers have already lost out and the minister should do right by them now," she added.

Related Stories

The gorse fire that ravaged the land of Gorthaganny and surrounding areas in west Co. Roscommon occurred on May 17-18 this year.

It took 36 hours in total for the fire crews from Co. Roscommon, with support from fire crews in neighbouring Co. Mayo and an air support helicopter, to contain the blaze.

It was reported that thousands of hectares of forestry and bog were destroyed as a result.