Organic regional roadshows kick off in Portlaoise this week

Farmers considering organics are being urged to attend upcoming information meetings being held around the country.

A series of regional 'Growing Prospects for Organic Livestock Roadshows', supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Bord Bia, Teagasc, and multiple industry partners is scheduled.

The events bring together farmers, processors, and industry experts to explore the growth potential of Ireland’s organic beef and lamb sector - with the number of organic livestock farms trebling since 2022.

The first event took place this week on Wednesday, September 24, in Portlaoise.

Farmers across the country can attend the upcoming roadshow events to learn more about market outlets, profitability and support available:

Wednesday, October 1 – Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway;

Wednesday, October 8 – Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick;

Wednesday, October 15 – Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal.

Meetings commence with refreshments and a series of trade stands from relevant organisations at 6:00p.m, with the seminar element commencing at 7:00p.m.

According to organisers, organic beef and lamb continue to deliver positive returns for farmers, "helped by strong and consistent demand, with Irish processors currently unable to source enough animals to meet market needs".

Recent Bord Bia research highlights strong momentum at consumer level.

According to Bord Bia, more than eight in 10 Irish shoppers believe organic food and drink is worth paying more for.

Two-thirds of organic shoppers across seven key EU markets would purchase Irish organic food and drink, and Irish organic food and drink ranks as the number one import of choice among organic consumers in those markets.

With a national target for 10% of land to be farmed organically in Ireland by 2030, drystock remains the backbone of Ireland’s organic sector, with over 70% of organic producers involved in cattle and sheep enterprises.

“Organic livestock farming has been attracting a lot more interest over recent years,” Padraig Brennan, chairperson of the Organic Strategy Forum, said.

“With growing market demand and increased financial support, these roadshows will highlight the positive income potential.

"We will also hear how processors are currently unable to source sufficient animals to satisfy demand.

"We’d encourage farmers to take the time to come along to a meeting near them to hear from experts, and most importantly, farmers who have successfully established systems on their farms."

Bord Bia currently has campaigns aimed at further growing the market for beef and lamb.

These include the €2.3 million 'More-ganic' consumer campaign in the Irish market, and the €2.7 million EU-wide business-to-business promotion campaign (2024–2027), targeting buyers through trade shows, PR, advertising, and a dedicated website.

“These investments are designed to build both supply and demand, ensuring Irish organic beef and lamb are well positioned at home and across Europe,” Tara Bane, Bord Bia’s organic sector manager, added.