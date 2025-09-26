IrBEA publishes 'requirements' for bioenergy ahead of budget

The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) has called on the government to "unlock" Ireland's bioenergy potential ahead of Budget 2026.

The organisation said it has engaged with public representatives on its priorities ahead of the national budget in early October, and has now outlined what it sees as the requirements for the sector.

IrBEA is calling on the government to introduce a range of targeted measures in Budget 2026 to support the growth and development of the bioenergy sector.

According to the association, Budget 2026 presents "a unique opportunity" for the government to recognise the role of bioenergy in addressing Ireland’s climate, energy security, and rural economic challenges.

IrBEA is calling for continued budget provision for the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH), but also for the removal of the 1 megawatt (MW) cap to receive aid, as well as support for the replacement of older biomass boilers.

The organisation also wants to see the planned increases in the Carbon Tax to be maintained and for the proceeds to be earmarked for bioenergy and biomethane developments.

It is also calling for the "urgent introduction" of the Renewable Heat Obligation, and the introduction of a polit scheme to support the construction of 15 farm-scale biogas plants.

IrBEA said this scale of production can contribute to farm emission reductions and to farm income, while also raising awareness within rural communities of the "positive benefits of biogas plants".

The organisation is also calling for: equal treatment for biogas equipment in line with other mobile machinery in terms of road tax and green diesel use; €3 million in capital grants to help wood fuel producers meet Air Pollution Act requirements; extending domestic grants to cover replacement of fossil fuel appliances with biomass ones; and funding for renewable energy training.

Commenting on IrBEA's budget asks, its chief executive officer Sean Finan said: "Bioenergy is the largest source of renewable energy globally and has a vital role to play in Ireland’s energy transition.

"With the right measures in Budget 2026, Ireland can stimulate investment, create rural jobs, displace fossil fuels, and deliver meaningful carbon reductions. Other EU countries are far ahead, this budget is the chance for Ireland to catch up," Finan added.

IrBEA technical executive Noel Gavigan said: "Our proposals are practical, cost-effective and deliverable.

"Supporting indigenous bioenergy will reduce dependence in imported fossil fuels, strengthen energy security, and provide a fair pathway for farmers, foresters, and rural communities to participate in the renewable energy transition," Gavigan added.