New €7m bread line announced for Longford factory

Bread manufacturer, Panelto Foods has today (Friday, September 26) announced a new €7 million bread line at its Longford facility.

This latest investment brings the company’s total investment in facilities and equipment to €40 million since 2018.

The new bread line will deliver next generation speciality breads designed to meet evolving consumer preferences and retail trends.

The company, which has doubled its output since 2018, said it is continuing to invest in innovation to support its growth ambitions between now and 2030.

The announcement was marked by a visit from Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke, and CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Jenny Melia.

Minister Burke said: “Panelto Foods is a fantastic example of how sustained investment in innovation and infrastructure can drive growth and competitiveness, which I have seen first-hand working closely with Panelto in Longford over the years.

"The government, through Enterprise Ireland, has proudly supported Panelto’s journey, and today’s announcement reflects the strength of that partnership.

"This investment not only enhances the company’s capabilities but also reinforces its role as a key employer and contributor to the local economy in Longford, and management and staff should be extremely proud of the community they have built."

Panelto Foods currently employs 370 people at its Longford campus, which comprises of a state-of-the-art bakery, a research and development (R&D) Innovation Centre, and a dedicated training hub.

The company specialises in in-store bakery speciality breads for the retail and food service markets.

In April of this year, Panelto Foods launched its most recent innovation, Italian Style Focaccia Sandwich Breads which the company said has already exceeded expectations in both the UK and Irish markets.

Garry Walsh, CEO, Panelto Foods; Jenny Melia, CEO, Enterprise Ireland; Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke. Image source: Finbarr O'Rourke

CEO of Panelto Foods, Garry Walsh said: “Our continued growth has been built on a culture and mindset of innovation.

"Our insights and R&D team never stand still, and we have invested heavily in understanding consumer and retail trends, strengthening our R&D capabilities.

"Ultimately, you cannot execute innovation without a great team. Here in Longford, we have highly talented and dedicated workforce with people from over 40 different nationalities, bringing a wealth of experience, perspectives and innovation to our business.

"We’re proud to be a significant employer in the midlands and to continue delivering high-quality, exciting bakery solutions to our customers across Ireland and the UK.”

Panelto Foods’ has said that its growth is closely aligned with major shifts in the retail landscape.

In-store bakery has emerged as one of the top three categories driving quality perception among consumers, prompting retailers to seek more innovative and premium offerings.

As many retailers scale back traditional scratch bakeries, demand has stepped up for high-quality, in store bakery manufactured bread solutions.

The company added that consumers are increasingly seeking artisanal-style breads with cleaner labels, health benefits, and sustainable credentials.

CEO of Enterprise Ireland Jenny Melia said: “Panelto Foods’ ongoing investment in innovation and advanced manufacturing is a testament to the ambition and resilience of the company.

"This new €7 million capital investment further strengthens Panelto’s position as a leader in the sector and highlights the company’s commitment to Longford as a hub for innovation."