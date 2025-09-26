EU farm group launches 'biocontrol' pest management roadmap

The group representing farm organisations and agricultural co-operatives in the EU has launched a "roadmap" on the use of 'biocontrols' in integrated pest management (IPM) practices.

Copa Cogeca jointly developed this new roadmap with the International Biocontrol Manufactures Association (IBMA).

The plan is described as a "collaborative effort" to enhance the integration of biocontrols into IPM practices across the EU.

Biocontrol refers to the use of natural agents to control pests; for example, introducing and managing organisms that prey on pests.

This practice can reduce the use of chemical pesticides, which is the aim of IPM.

The roadmap outlines key priorities aimed at boosting innovation and improving regulatory frameworks, including developing a clear definition of biocontrol in order to facilitate and accelerate the access of these tools to the EU market.

Copa Cogeca and the IBMA said that the roadmap seeks to give farmers more access to plant protection tools without compromising yields, competitiveness or the environment.

They said the initiative provides an opportunity to maximise the integration of biocontrol into mainstream EU farming practices.

Apart from establishing a clear definition of biocontrol, the plan also aims to introduce an efficient and transparent approval process for these types of plant protection products, enhance EU-wide mutual recognition and prioritisation of those products; strengthen expertise in the area, and support their uptake by farmers.

Commenting on the new plan, MEP Herbert Dorfmann (a professional agronomist and former agricultural educator) said: "Biocontrols are essential tools for the future of the agricultural sector in Europe.

"However, clear legislative input and a decisive improvement in the conditions for commercialising these products are necessary to develop their full potential for our farmers," Dorfmann added.

Another MEP, Cristina Guarda, from the Green group in the European Parliament, said: "A key step in building the food system of the future is to accelerate the approval of biocontrol solutions. Today, it can take up to ten years for a new product to reach the market.

"If we are serious about moving away from chemical pesticides, farmers must have access to safe, effective and sustainable alternatives," Guarda added.